Dr Jitendra Singh inaugurates BRIC Secretariat Complex to strengthen India’s bioeconomy

Ahead of the New Year, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences and Minister of State in the PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh inaugurated the new Secretariat complex of the Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council (BRIC), describing it as a key milestone for the future bioeconomy of India.

The BRIC Secretariat office complex is located on the fourth floor of NSIC Business Park, New Delhi. The Secretariat will function as a lean coordinating mechanism to facilitate collaboration among BRIC’s 14 autonomous institutions, while preserving their institutional autonomy and strengthening linkages with the Department of Biotechnology, other R&D institutions, and industry.

Following the inauguration, Dr Jitendra Singh chaired a comprehensive review meeting of BRIC initiatives. Secretary, DBT and Director-General, BRIC, Dr Rajesh S. Gokhale presented an overview of BRIC’s achievements since its inception and the progress of ongoing programmes. He highlighted BRIC’s role in advancing the Department’s Biomanufacturing agenda under the BioE3 Policy, including plans to establish BioE3 Parks as integrated ecosystems where R&D hubs of BRIC institutions, start-ups, MSMEs, and large industries can co-locate to enable smoother transition from research to pilot-scale manufacturing and commercialisation.

Commending BRIC’s progress, Dr Jitendra Singh said that BRIC institutes are set to play a defining role in driving national development through biomanufacturing and biosciences, aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. He underlined the need for a collaborative, whole-of-government, and whole-of-society approach to overcome structural challenges, dismantle institutional silos, and accelerate India’s global standing in biotechnology research and innovation.

The Minister also interacted with senior officers and representatives from various departments and State Governments during a round-table discussion, where he emphasised that the government’s reform philosophy over the past decade has focused on simplifying systems by removing redundant rules rather than adding new ones. He noted that large-scale rationalisation of service rules, abolition of outdated practices, and technology-driven transparency have helped transform governance culture.

Dr Jitendra Singh acknowledged the Biotechnology department’s proactive measures, with support from its industry arm BIRAC, in dismantling institutional silos and fostering collaboration among stakeholders to promote research, optimise resources, and develop human resources for the future.

Directors of BRIC institutions reiterated the potential of biology-led and biology-inspired technologies, emphasising the need for indigenous biological data, robust biosecurity frameworks, and sustained investment in human resource development to nurture the next generation of biotechnology leaders. They reaffirmed their commitment to advancing BRIC’s collective vision and positioning India as a global hub for biotechnology and biomanufacturing, with support from the Department’s industry interface, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC).