Pharma industry leaders spotlight quality, sustainability and  market diversification as export priorities for 2026  

The Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil) convened its 21st Annual General Meeting (AGM) on December 29, 2025, marking a defining moment in India’s pharmaceutical export journey. The AGM underscored the sector’s strategic pivot from volume-led growth to value-driven, innovation-oriented, and sustainability-anchored manufacturing.

Deliberations at the AGM highlighted the industry’s transition towards complex generics, speciality APIs, and advanced therapeutic platforms. Technical sessions and panel discussions reinforced the growing relevance of green and sustainable chemistry, with particular emphasis on flow chemistry and continuous manufacturing as enablers of consistent quality, regulatory compliance, and long-term competitiveness.

2025 emerged as a milestone year for Indian pharma exports, with iPHEX at Bharat Mandapam standing out as a flagship achievement. The global exhibition successfully brought Indian exporters and international buyers onto a single platform, renewing global confidence in India’s pharmaceutical capabilities.

Reflecting on executional milestones and global engagement platforms, K Raja Bhanu, Director General, Pharmexcil, pointed to iPHEX as a tangible demonstration of India’s ability to translate manufacturing strength into business outcomes and enduring global partnerships. “iPHEX 2025 demonstrated the power of a well orchestrated global platform—bringing Indian exporters and international buyers together to generate real business outcomes. Our focus remains on strengthening such platforms that convert India’s manufacturing strength into sustained export growth and long-term partnerships,” he said.

Setting the strategic context for India’s evolving pharmaceutical export landscape, Namit Joshi, Chairman of Pharmexcil, emphasised the need for a decisive shift toward value-driven growth anchored in quality, compliance, and sustainability. “As Indian pharma moves up the value chain, our priority is to ensure exporters are equipped to meet rising global expectations on quality, complexity and sustainability. Pharmexcil will continue to play a catalytic role in enabling this transition through policy alignment, capability building and global engagement,” he stated.

A strong focus was placed on MSME empowerment, regulatory engagement, and market diversification beyond traditional geographies. Highlighting the importance of regulatory science as a cornerstone of global trust and market access, Bhavin Mehta, Vice Chairman, Pharmexcil, underscored the growing international relevance of the Indian Pharmacopoeia in reinforcing India’s credibility as a pharmaceutical manufacturing hub.



“The growing global recognition of the Indian Pharmacopoeia is a strong validation of India’s scientific rigour and regulatory maturity. As manufacturing technologies evolve, alignment between advanced processes and robust pharmacopoeia standards will be critical in reinforcing India’s credibility as a reliable global supplier,” he said.

Having earned global recognition as one of the largest producers of medicines by volume, the sector is now navigating a structural transition towards higher value and more complex products. The shift towards complex generics, speciality APIs and advanced therapeutic forms calls for complex chemical processes, higher demands for process control, reproducibility, and quality assurance.

As India seeks to sustain growth while transitioning toward more differentiated and complex offerings, Dr. Srinivas Oruganti, Director, Dr. Reddy’s Institute of Life Sciences (DRILS), highlighted how conventional manufacturing approaches are increasingly being tested not only by scientific realities but also by regulatory expectations.

Dr. Viranchi Shah, past National Director of Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA), highlighted that the focus on targeted therapies and patient-centric formulations intensifies the need for robust development and manufacturing platforms supporting precision and stability.

Reiterating the need for advanced manufacturing infrastructure, technology and collaborative ecosystems, Ch. Rameswar Rao, National President, BDMAI, emphasised that wider awareness, targeted technical guidance, and phased adoption are essential for bulk drug manufacturers to transition effectively toward greener and more efficient processes.

Senior policymaker recognition during the AGM further reinforced Pharmexcil’s standing as one of the country’s most effective export promotion councils, playing a catalytic role in shaping India’s pharmaceutical export narrative at a time of global transition.