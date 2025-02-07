Pharma funding surges 191% in January 2025 to $300 million

Funding in the pharma and healthcare sector increased by 191.26 per cent to $300 million in January 2025, up from $103 million in December 2024, according to data from Tracxn. This marks a 430.04 per cent rise compared to the $56.6 million raised in January 2024.

Private equity rounds accounted for the majority of the funding, contributing $222.3 million, or 74.2 per cent of the total investments. Late-stage and early-stage funding stood at $30 million and $29.2 million, respectively, making up around 20 per cent of the total funding. Seed-stage funding amounted to $18.2 million, representing 6.1 per cent of the overall investments.

Neuberg Diagnostics, Aragen, and Foxtale secured the largest funding rounds in January 2025, raising $110 million, $100 million, and $30 million, respectively. Fireside Ventures, Unicom India Ventures, and Equanimity Investments were among the most active investors during the period.