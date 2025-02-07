Vitafoods India 2025 ignites powerful knowledge exchange, elevating the future of nutraceuticals

The 3rd edition of Vitafoods India, organised by Informa Markets in India, India’s leading B2B exhibition organiser, was commenced at Pavilion 1-2, Jio World Convention Center, Mumbai. Taking place from 5th to 7th February 2025, the event serves as a premier platform tailored to the rapidly evolving Indian nutraceutical market. This year, the event featured 136 domestic and 23 international exhibitors, with over 35 expert speakers offering insights into industry trends. The event drew participation from distributors, procurement managers, R&D specialists, regulatory affairs professionals, and product development experts.

With over expected 8,000 visitors in the next three days, Vitafoods India 2025 continues to solidify its position as a leading networking and knowledge-sharing hub for the nutraceutical ecosystem. Amid projections of India’s nutritional supplements market reaching USD 68.42 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.0 per cent, the event serves as a critical platform for exploring innovations and opportunities driving the future of health and wellness.

The esteemed expo was graced by distinguished dignitaries, including Chief Guest Dr Subrata Gupta, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Govt. of India ; Dr Manoj Nesari, Advisor, Ayurveda, Ministry of AYUSH, Govt. of India; Mumbai; Dr Meenakshi Singh, Chief Scientist, Technology Management Directorate, Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR); Natasha Berrow, Executive Vice President – Food, Informa Markets; Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director Informa Markets in India and Rahul Deshpande, Sr. Group Director Informa Markets in India among other guests.

Addressing at the event Dr Subrata Gupta, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Govt. of India, said “The global nutrition market, valued at approximately $520 billion, is witnessing a growing emphasis on traditional and preventive healthcare. India’s share, estimated around $8 billion, highlights the sector’s vast potential, particularly in Ayurveda-based nutraceuticals. The industry plays a pivotal role in bridging the gap between traditional knowledge and modern healthcare by ensuring accessibility, traceability, and quality of herbal and plant-based products. With increasing global demand, standardisation, research-backed validation, and sustainable cultivation practices are critical to strengthening India’s position as a leader in the natural wellness sector. Addressing challenges such as quality planting materials, processing gaps, and export compliance can significantly enhance the sector’s contribution to farmers, employment, and foreign exchange earnings. By leveraging advanced processing techniques like gamma irradiation to improve shelf life and expanding institutional support for small and medium enterprises, India is poised to not only reclaim its 5,000-year-old legacy in Ayurveda but also emerge as a dominant force in the international wellness industry.”

Dr Manoj Nesari, Advisor, Ayurveda, Minist