Dr. Reddy’s Secures Exclusive Rights to Commercialize HLX15 in U.S. & Europe

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has announced that it has entered into a license agreement with Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. (2696.HK) related to the development and commercialisation of HLX15, Henlius’s investigational daratumumab biosimilar candidate to Darzalex & Darzalex Faspro®.

HLX15 is a recombinant anti-CD38 fully human monoclonal antibody injection, with intravenous as well as subcutaneous formulations. HLX15 is being developed as a biosimilar of Darzalex & Darzalex Faspro, which are indicated for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

The agreement combines Dr. Reddy’s global commercial presence with Henlius’ proven capabilities in developing biosimilars for markets worldwide. Under the terms of the agreement, Henlius will be responsible for development, manufacturing and commercial supply, and may receive up to a total of $131.6 million, including an upfront payment of $33 million and milestone payments. In addition, Henlius is eligible to receive royalties on annual net sales of the product. Dr. Reddy’s gets exclusive rights to commercialize the subcutaneous as well as intravenous formulations of HLX15 in the United States (U.S.) and Europe.

Erez Israeli, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Reddy’s, said, “We are pleased to collaborate with Henlius to make this daratumumab biosimilar available to patients in the U.S. and Europe. Over the years, we have created a portfolio of biosimilar products that are being marketed in several emerging markets. The launch of our pegfilgrastim through our collaborator in the U.S. in 2023, and bevacizumab in the United Kingdom last year marked the start of our biosimilars journey in regulated markets. Last year, we also signed a collaboration with Alvotech for the commercialization of their denosumab biosimilar in the U.S. and Europe. This latest collaboration with Henlius further progresses our regulated markets journey in biosimilars. Additionally, oncology has been a top focus therapy area for us. We look forward to leveraging our strong commercial capabilities in these markets to ensure patients receive access to best-in-class therapies and affordable treatment options.”

Dr Jason Zhu, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Henlius said, “This collaboration with Dr. Reddy’s on HLX15 is a significant step in our response to global health needs and improving access to advanced biologics. Dr. Reddy’s has a long-standing dedication to oncology, driven by the purpose of ‘Good Health Can’t Wait’, and is committed to timely access to affordable and high-quality medicines, which complement Henlius’ focus on addressing unmet medical needs in research and development. We are confident that this partnership will enhance the global market competitiveness of both organisations in oncology treatment, ultimately allowing us to reach and support more patients around the world.”