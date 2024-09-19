Pfizer sets up Analytics Gateway capability centre in India

Pfizer has launched the company’s first dedicated commercial analytics centre in India called, ‘the Analytics Gateway’. The centre comprises a talented and experienced pool of data and analytics experts.

The Analytics Gateway set up in Mumbai, is expected to accelerate data science and AI solutions to meet Pfizer’s ambitions in modernising marketing and creating an agile sales force. It also aims to drive continuous commercial effectiveness, enabling Pfizer to bring more of its medicines to more patients in India and around the world.

Xingchu Liu, Chief Commercial Analytics and AI Officer said, “The Analytics Gateway is an important catalyst to reshape healthcare, transforming how we deliver breakthroughs at lightspeed, enabling us to deliver life-changing therapies to patients.”

Meenakshi Nevatia, Country President, Pfizer India, said, “It is an important recognition of the skilled talent in data science and analytics that India can offer to the globe, and strengthens Pfizer’s presence in our country. The actionable insights generated by the Analytics Gateway will power up our global commercial engine as we modernise healthcare to meet the evolving needs of patients in India and worldwide and deliver strong patient outcomes.”