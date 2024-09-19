Industry hails Bio E3 policy as transformative for India’s biotech sector

Aditya Sharma, Head of Process Solutions, India Region, Merck Life Science feels that by fostering innovation-driven R&D and championing sustainable biomanufacturing, the policy not only aligns with global climate goals but also positions India at the forefront of the circular bioeconomy.

Pointing out that this policy aligns seamlessly with the government’s ‘Make in India’ vision by promoting the creation of bio-based products with reduced environmental impact and will also play a pivotal role in enhancing and amplifying the life sciences sector by building a skilled workforce and creating new employment opportunities, thereby strengthening the country’s research capabilities and technological expertise.

Sharma adds, “The BioE3 policy’s focus on advancing biomanufacturing will not only benefit life science but also bolster the related sectors, contributing to a more sustainable and prosperous economy. Advancements in some strategic segments such as cell and gene therapy will be amplified with suitable interventions aligning with global scientific research. We truly believe that key drivers such as public-private-partnerships; appropriate FDI incentivisation; skill development with global practices, learnings, and industry-ready curriculums; identifying and supporting key projects with less paper more-trust approach and constant industry/stakeholder consultation will amplify the potential of BioE3 policy across all the players in India.”

Summing up, Sharma says, “With India’s bio-economy reaching $ 137 billion in 2022 with an aspirational $300 billion by 2030, the role of the start-up community is particularly instrumental. As Merck continues to be the partner of progress with the emerging biotechnology start-up community and ensure their sustainability beyond the valley of death, the advent of this policy will boost our motivation to drive the Circular Economy revolution by 2047.”

Also focusing on the trigger for PPPs in the policy, Sandeep Nailwal, Founder – Blockchain for Impact (BFI) says, “This policy provides a robust platform for fostering high-performance biomanufacturing, precision biotherapeutics, and innovative healthcare solutions. As India accelerates towards its ambitious bioeconomy targets, the BioE3 policy will unlock new opportunities for collaboration and innovation. At Blockchain for Impact (BFI), we see this as a significant step forward in aligning our vision for advancing biomedical research and innovation with the government’s priorities. The policy not only supports sustainability but also promotes public-private partnerships, which are integral to the success of initiatives like our BFI-Biome Virtual Network. By bringing together researchers, technologists, and innovators under a shared goal of driving next-generation healthcare interventions, we are committed to leveraging the full potential of India’s biomedical research capabilities. The policy will catalyse breakthroughs in diagnostics, medical devices, and therapeutics, ultimately contributing to improved healthcare delivery and India’s vision of becoming a global bioeconomy leader by 2047.”