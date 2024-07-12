Pfizer advances development of once-daily danuglipron

Pfizer announced that based on results from the ongoing pharmacokinetic study, the company has selected its preferred once-daily modified release formulation for danuglipron, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist. Pfizer plans to conduct dose optimisation studies in the second half of 2024 evaluating multiple doses of the preferred modified release formulation to inform the registration enabling studies.

“Danuglipron, has demonstrated good efficacy in a twice-daily formulation, and we believe a once-daily formulation has the potential to have a competitive profile in the oral GLP-1 space,” said Mikael Dolsten, Chief Scientific Officer and President, Pfizer Research and Development. “Following a thorough analysis of our previous Phase 2b data and trial design, we believe that with the preferred modified release formulation and future trial design optimisation, we can advance a competitive oral GLP-1 molecule into registration enabling studies, to address the present and persistent medical needs of people living with obesity.”

The ongoing open-label, randomised study evaluates the pharmacokinetics and safety of immediate- and modified release formulations of danuglipron administered orally in healthy adults 18 years or older. To date, study results have demonstrated a pharmacokinetic profile supportive of once-daily dosing. with a safety profile consistent with prior danuglipron studies including no liver enzyme elevations observed in more than 1,400 study participants.