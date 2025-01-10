PFAS in Food Supply Chains: Regulations and Analytical Approaches

The presence of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in food supply chains continues to raise concerns due to their environmental persistence and potential health risks. As awareness grows, there is an increasing need for effective regulations and advanced analytical methods to detect PFAS in food.

In this webinar, hosted by Agilent in partnership with the AOAC India Section, experts explore the current landscape of PFAS contamination, regulatory frameworks, and the latest analytical solutions.

The session covers key topics such as the characteristics of PFAS and the challenges they present to food safety. Global and regional regulations are discussed, with a focus on evolving standards in India and the South Asia Pacific region. The webinar also highlighted advanced analytical techniques for detecting PFAS in food matrices, including seafood, eggs, meat, infant formula, and packaging materials.

Topics like sample preparation, instrumentation, and reporting requirements for effective PFAS detection are addressed. Agilent’s advanced LC/MS and GC/MS PFAS testing solutions, alongside the Captiva EMR sample preparation kit, are demonstrated to show how they help food manufacturers, exporters, and regulatory bodies ensure compliance with global standards.

To watch the full webinar and learn more about the latest solutions for PFAS detection in food, visit the link below.

What you will discover in this webinar:

A detailed overview of PFAS properties and the regulatory framework across global and regional markets, with a particular focus on India and the South Asia Pacific region.

Advanced analytical methods for detecting PFAS in food, including sample preparation, instrumentation, and reporting strategies.

Practical guidance on implementing PFAS testing solutions to ensure compliance with international food safety regulations.

CTA: Watch this insightful webinar.