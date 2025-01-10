Kindeva Drug Delivery, Emervax partner to bring less painful vaccines

Kindeva’s microneedle array patch provides an accurate, reliable intradermal delivery of Emervax’s emxRNA vaccines, making vaccines less painful and more convenient

Kindeva Drug Delivery, a global CDMO and drug delivery expert, and Emervax, a developer of a proprietary circular RNA-based vaccine platform (emxRNA), announced an exclusive partnership to co-develop its solid-coated microneedle array patch for Emervax’ next-generation emxRNA platform.

Combining Emervax’s emxRNA with Kindeva’s microneedle patch technology will allow for ease of transport and administration of the vaccine to patients all around the world, including those located in low and middle income countries.

The new joint offering from Kindeva and Emervax is anticipated to move into clinical trials in 2026 and is projected to help fight infectious diseases, including, Yellow Fever, Ebola, Monkeypox, Tuberculosis, along with selected cancers and autoimmune diseases, as per a release.

Kindeva’s microneedle array patch, combined with Emervax’s emxRNA platform provides accurate and reliable intradermal delivery of Emervax’s emxRNA vaccines. A typical emxRNA dose range aligns with the payload capacity of microneedle technology and improves the stability profile of emxRNA vaccines, potentially reducing the need for cold chain storage.

As a minimally invasive way of administering vaccines, it helps address barriers to vaccination takeup due to its ease of use, potential for at-home dosing and pain free administration for those with trypanophobia.

As per the release, Emervax’s emxRNA provides a patent protected, proprietary solution that has been shown to be more robust and durable in vivo when compared to mRNA vaccines. Emervax’s emxRNA comprises a circular RNA platform with proprietary sequences that result in high efficiency circularisation, significant production of protein and is thermostable.