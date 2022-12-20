Peter Marchesini joins Indegene to help clients improve commercial outcomes

Indegene yesterday appointed Peter Marchesini as Senior Vice President to help lifesciences companies improve the effectiveness and efficiency of their commercial processes and go-to-market approach, a company statement notified.

It said that Marchesini, who brings over 30 years of experience in the lifesciences industry, most recently, was President, Field Solutions, Eversana. Prior to that, he was the co-founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO), Alamo Pharma Services. Earlier, he served as the Executive Director, Sales and COO, inVentiv Health, and a member of its steering committee.

At Indegene, Marchesini will drive strategic client engagement with a focus on the commercial segment of the lifesciences value chain. The company combines healthcare expertise with data, analytics and insights based on the digital affinity of healthcare professionals, to help lifesciences companies personalise their omni-channel experience and improve the effectiveness of their sales efforts, the statement concluded.