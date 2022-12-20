Cadila Pharma appoints Ashraf Allam as Global COO

Cadila Pharma has appointed Ashraf Allam as the Global Chief Operating Officer (COO), who joined the company on 30th November. He will be based at Bhat corporate office and will report to Dr Rajiv Modi, Group Chairman and Managing Director, Cadila, according to a company statement.

The statement also said that prior to joining Cadila, Allam was serving recently as the CEO at the Public Investment Fund. Having over three decades of experience, he also serves as a board member for a number of the US, European and regional pharma, biotech, medical devices, diagnostics, self-medication and technology companies. In addition, he is also serving as senior executive adviser for global private equity funds and family offices both in the US, Europe and in the middle east.

In addition, Allam has a strong track record of holding senior positions at Johnson & Johnson, Amgen, Eli Lilly, BMS and Mundipharm. He has knowledge and extensive experience in building and managing businesses in the healthcare industry, added the statement.

Allam holds a Bachelor’s degree in clinical pharma from Egypt and post-graduate management programmes from leading firms in the US and Europe, the statement concluded.