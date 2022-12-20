Madrigal drug meets main goals in much-awaited NASH trial
The positive data sets the stage for the drug, resmetirom, to become the first treatment for NASH
Madrigal Pharma said yesterday its experimental drug for fatty liver disease met both of the main goals in a highly anticipated late-stage study, sending its shares soaring over 200 per cent.
The positive data sets the stage for the drug, resmetirom, to become the first treatment for NASH, or non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, a disease that affects about five per cent of adults in the United States (US), but has no approved treatments.
The data comes as a timely fillip after the company raised “going concern” doubts due to lack of adequate cash, in a regulatory filing in November.
Madrigal’s shares more than tripled in pre-market trading to $200.
