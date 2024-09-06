Emcure launches Arth, aims to alleviate symptoms of menopause

Emcure Pharmaceuticals announces the launch of Arth, a range that aims to cater to the physical, emotional, and mental well-being of women during menopause. It combines scientific research with an understanding of women’s health needs.

Menopause is often accompanied by a variety of physical and psychological symptoms. Perimenopause can last up to 10 years with varying degrees of multiple symptoms and women can experience over 30 symptoms affecting their day-to-day activities. An Emcure study revealed that 96 per cent of woman experience menopausal symptoms during this phase affecting their day-to-day lives, yet many refrain from seeking treatment due to lack of awareness.

Some of the SKUs developed as part of this initial launch are the multi-symptom capsules with chasteberry, tender breast relief capsules, tablets for bone health and Brahmi capsules for brain fog. The product range is developed to alleviate common menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, and vaginal dryness to enable a woman to transition through the critical juncture of her natural cycle.