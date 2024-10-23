Parexel names Keri Mattox as Chief Business Officer

Parexel, a global clinical research organisation (CRO) providing a full range of Phase I to IV clinical development services, has announced the appointment of Keri Mattox as Chief Business Officer. This newly created role places Mattox at the helm of the company’s business operations and growth strategy.

Mattox brings over 25 years of healthcare experience across corporate strategy, development, investor relations, communications, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) programmes. She will be part of Parexel’s senior leadership team and will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Peyton Howell.

“I’m extremely excited to join Parexel at such a pivotal time in the company’s evolution and growth,” said Mattox. “Parexel has demonstrated operational excellence and a truly Patients-First approach, providing the world’s leading biopharmaceutical companies with integrated solutions and expertise that accelerate new therapies to market. I look forward to working with the team as we continue to expand our global footprint, drive above-market growth in key segments, and achieve new innovation milestones — all with the goal of delivering better trials for patients, faster.”

Before joining Parexel, Mattox held the role of Chief Communications and Administration Officer at Zimmer Biomet, a medical technology company. She was also the Global Lead of Integrated Corporate Communications at W2O Group (now Real Chemistry) and served as Vice President of Corporate & Investor Relations at AmerisourceBergen (now Cencora). Additionally, she has held leadership roles at Endo International and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals.

Peyton Howell, Chief Executive Officer of Parexel, welcomed the new appointment. “We’re pleased to welcome Keri to Parexel during an important time in our strategic transformation. Her extensive expertise, proven leadership, and strong partnerships in the pharmaceutical and medical technology industries will be extremely valuable as we position Parexel for the next phase of our growth. I know she will be a tremendous asset to the company and our leadership team.”