Panel Discussion – Pharma 2035: Policies, partnerships and pathways to growth

Panellists in this video:

+ Ms Deepthi Cherukuri, Head – Global Clinical Development & Biopharmaceutics, Cronus Pharma Specialities (Moderator)

+ Dr Mahendar Velisoju, AVP – Head of R&D, PharmaZell (India) (Axplora Group)

+ Mr Ravi Sankar Vankayala, GM-Quality Assurance, Gland Pharma

+ Mr P Veerabhadra Rao, Head – Quality, Natco Pharma

+ Mr Sriramulu Bhaskar, Head of Engineering, Aurobindo Pharma

Key Highlights:

[1] India pharma must move from volume to value, driven by R&D, technology, strong infrastructure, and a growth mindset.

[2] Patient-first thinking is non-negotiable. Every medicine must be safe, effective, and accessible.

[3] Safety is the common thread, be it of the product, the patient, or the industry itself.

[4] Quality and compliance will define the next growth phase. Being audit-ready is no longer optional, it’s strategic.

[5] Public–private partnerships are critical to build talent, skills, and a future-ready pharma workforce, especially in hubs like Vizag.