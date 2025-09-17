Panel Discussion – Patient-centric packaging: Safe, Smart, Secure

PPL Conclave 2025 witnessed several compelling panel discussions. One of them was on ‘Patient-centric packaging: Safe, Smart, Secure.’ The session underscored the importance of putting patients at the core of pharma packaging innovations to enhance safety, adherence and healthcare outcomes.

Moderated by Avinashkumar Talwar, VP & Head of Strategic Procurement, Packaging – Global Procurement, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, the panel consisted of other leading experts in packaging development – Chandi Prasad Ravipati, Head – Packaging Development, Aurobindo Pharma; Sekhar Babu Puli, Head – Packaging Development, MSN Laboratories; Ganesh Valluri, Associate VP – Packaging Development, Hetero Labs; Mallikarjun Patil, Director of Quality Assurance, Azurity Pharmaceuticals; and Alok Chandorkar, National Sales Manager, West Pharmaceutical Services India.

The panel addressed several important topics in a free-wheeling discussion. One of the points they emphasised was that packaging must be designed with the diverse needs of patients in mind, ensuring ease of use, safety and accessibility. The panelists also spoke on chellenges that the issues are faced with such as inaccessibility, labelling errors, dosage mistakes, and counterfeit drugs. Highlighting that a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach does not work; the experts on the panel stressed that packaging solutions should be tailored for different patient populations, including geriatric and pediatric patients.

The panel also looked at the advent of technology and the impact of emerging technologies like smart packaging, RFID tracking, and digital solutions in packaging. They discussed the role of these technologies in enhancing security, compliance and user experience. The experts on the panel advised companies to adopt a design-thinking approach, and prioritise patient convenience while ensuring regulatory adherence and sustainability.

Sharing statistics from various studies, the panel informed that innovative packaging can improve patient adherence from 35 per cent to 50 per cent globally, significantly impacting treatment success rates.

The discussion reinforced the vital role of packaging in improving patient outcomes, ensuring regulatory compliance and driving sustainability. It concluded that as pharma packaging continues to evolve, the industry must integrate technology and patient-friendly designs for a safer, smarter, and more secure future.