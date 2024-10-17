Panel Discussion: Goa’s trajectory to global excellence: Trends, challenges, and opportunities

Panelists in this video:

+ Dr Praveen Khullar, Executive Director, VerGo Pharma, President, GPMA (Moderator)

+ Mr Vikas Bhargava, Director Operations (Site Head), Marksans Pharma

+ Mr Pravin Salunkhe, Deputy General Manager (Production head), Indoco Remedies

+ Mr Sameer Inamdar, Associate Director, Cipla

Key Highlights:

[1] Goa’s pharma industry should increase focus on sustainability, adopt measures like renewable energy sources, optimised packaging, reduced use of plastics, water harvesting and recycling, better waste management practices etc.

[2] Innovation should be a continuous process. It needs to be pursued and applied at all levels of pharma operations.

[3] Data analytics and predictive maintenance will help improve the productivity and efficiency of pharma processes in a big way.

[4] Skilling is key to creating future-ready talent. Goa’s pharma industry should collaborate with academic institutes to implement initiatives to skill, upskill and reskill for tomorrow’s pharma. workforce

[5] Compliance and quality are key for pharma. All endeavours in this industry should be focused towards these objectives. This is vital to serve patients effectively.