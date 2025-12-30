Panel Discussion – Beyond generics: From Make in India to Innovate in India
Vizag Pharma Summit 2025 | 17th December 2025 | Fairfield by Marriott, Vizag
Speaker in this video:
+ Dr Anil Khile, Deputy Head & Sr Director, R&D, Eisai Pharmaceuticals India (Moderator)
+ Mr Sita Ram Pottumuttu, Lead-MSAT (FTO-7), Dr Reddy’s Laboratories
+ Mr Ramalingam K, Plant Head-API Manufacturing, Mankind Pharma
+ Mr Kamutham Siddaiah, Head Quality Assurance, Biocon
Key Highlights:
[1] New modalities and emerging therapies are redefining healthcare and improving patient outcomes.
[2] Future growth will come from innovation-led therapies, not just scale or volume.
[3] Digitalisation, AI, and automation are opening new growth avenues and accelerating India’s innovation potential.
[4] Stronger systems for faster drug discovery and development are critical to stay globally competitive.
[5] Quality must be built in by design, supported by a culture of excellence to enable sustainable growth.