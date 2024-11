Alembic Pharma gets form 483 with five procedural observations by USFDA

The United States Food and Drug Administration inspected Alembic Pharmaceuticals’ Solid Oral Formulation Facility (F-4) at Jarod.

The scheduled GMP inspection was conducted from November 14, 2024, to November 22, 2024. The USFDA issued a Form 483 with five procedural observations.