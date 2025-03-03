OneSource Specialty Pharma appoints three new independent directors

OneSource Specialty Pharma announced the appointment of three new non-executive independent directors to its Board — Dr Claudio Albrecht, Debarati Sen and Vijay Karwal—effective February 27, 2025. The directors bring leadership experience and expertise in pharma, business strategy, transformation, and M&As among others.

With the appointment of these non-executive directors, the OneSource Board now comprises:

Chairperson: Arun Kumar – Founder and Non-Executive Director

Independent Directors:

Dr Claudio Albrecht – Non-Executive Independent Director

Debarati Sen – Non-Executive Independent Director

Dr Rashmi H Barbhaiya – Non-Executive Independent Director

Vijay Karwal – Non-Executive Independent Director

Non-Independent Directors:

Bharat D Shah – Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director

Neeraj Sharma – CEO & Managing Director

A short profile summary of the new Directors is as below:

Dr Claudio Albrecht: Dr Albrecht is a pharmaceutical industry veteran with over 30 years of experience. He co-founded Albrecht, Prock and Partners and previously served as CEO of STADA AG, Actavis Group, and Ratiopharm Group. He serves as an Independent Director on the Board of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. He has led significant internationalisation and turnaround strategies, including driving Ratiopharm’s biosimilars program and orchestrating Actavis’s $6 billion sale to Watson. Dr Albrecht holds a PhD in law and has a deep understanding of pharmaceutical strategy and global market dynamics.

Debarati Sen: Sen is a seasoned global business leader with a track record of driving transformative business performance. Currently the Group President at HMTX Industries, she has led growth and strategic initiatives across industrial and consumer businesses, including heading the largest division in 3M’s Consumer Business Group with brands like Filtrete, Command, and ScotchBlue. She previously served as CEO and Managing Director of 3M India Ltd. and is an active leader in nonprofit and academic boards, including the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota and the Carlson School of Management.

Vijay Karwal: Karwal is a Managing Director at CBC Group, a healthcare-dedicated asset management firm, where he focuses on capital deployment and portfolio management for the firm’s private equity and royalty and private credit investment funds. With over 25 years of global experience, he has held industry leadership roles at AffaMed Therapeutics and DaVita, and senior investment banking roles with Nomura, CIMB, RBS, and ABN AMRO. He also serves as an Independent Director of Mega Lifesciences PCL and brings a wealth of expertise in healthcare investments and strategic growth initiatives .