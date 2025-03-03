JP Nadda inaugurates Jan Aushadhi Diwas celebrations

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, and Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda inaugurated the weeklong celebrations of Jan Aushadhi Diwas, 2025 by flagging off the Rath (Chariot) and 10 other vehicles carrying the information about Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana from Nirman Bhawan. Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers, Anupriya Patel and Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Amit Agrawal were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering during the flag-off ceremony Nadda urged the citizens of the country to participate in these programs for wider awareness about this noble project of the Government so that a Jan-Andolan is created for Jan-Aushadhi.

Patel also addressed the gathering and gave a brief about seven days week-long programs to be held across the country for the celebration of 7th Jan Aushadhi Diwas.

At the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, March 7 is celebrated every year as “Jan Aushadhi Diwas” to enhance awareness about the scheme and promote generic medicines. As in earlier years, week-long events have been planned at various locations across the country from March 1 to 7, 2025. The vehicles that have been flagged off today will disseminate the information about PMBJP in the National Capital Region (NCR).

With an objective of making quality generic medicines available at affordable prices to all, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) was launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India. Under this scheme, dedicated outlets known as Jan Aushadhi Kendras (JAKs) are opened to provide generic medicines.

As of February 28, 2025, 15000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras (JAKs) have been opened across the country. The product basket of PMBJP comprises 2047 drugs and 300 surgical equipment which are sold at retail shops at 50 per cent to 80 per cent cheaper than branded medicines.

Under PMBJP, the government has set a target to open 25000 JAKs by March 31, 2027 across the country. The target of opening 15000 JAKs by March 2025 has already been achieved by PMBI on January 31, .2025.

In order to cover a large category of medicines, 29 Major therapeutic groups like antibiotics and anti-infectives, anti-cancer, anti-diabetics, cardiovascular drugs, analgesics and antipyretic, anti-allergic, gastro-intestinal agents, vitamins and minerals, food supplements/nutraceuticals, topical medicines etc have been covered in PMBJP basket. Further, 300 pieces of surgical equipment and consumables like masks, orthopaedic rehabilitation products, surgical dressings, syringes and needles, sanitary napkins, sutures, diapers, rubber gloves, oximeter, rapid antigen test kit, etc have also been covered under the PMBJP basket.

In the financial year i.e., 2023-24, PMBJP has made sales of Rs 1470 crore (at MRP) which has led to savings of approximately Rs 7350 crore. to the citizens. In the current financial year i.e., 2024-25, PMBJP has made sales of Rs. 1760 crore (at MRP) till February 28, 2025. In the last 10 years, the number of Kendras has increased by 180 times and the sales have also increased more than 200 times. In all, during the past 10 years, total savings of approximately Rs. 30,000 crores for the citizens have been possible due to this noble scheme.