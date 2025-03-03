VeGen Labs secures BIRAC funding to advance KRAS Inhibitor

VeGen Labs, an emerging biotechnology startup in India, has been awarded ₹3.765 crores of Royalty-based financial support from the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), a Government of India enterprise set up by the Department of Biotechnology. This funding will support Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling toxicology studies for IND126, a novel KRAS inhibitor, marking a significant step toward clinical development for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) patients in India.

Lung cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths in India, with NSCLC accounting for approximately 85 per cent of all lung cancer cases. Each year, India reports over 70,000 new lung cancer cases, with many patients diagnosed at advanced stages where targeted therapies, such as KRAS inhibitors, could provide life-changing treatment options. With increasing awareness, early diagnosis, and access to advanced therapies, the Indian NSCLC market is poised for significant growth, creating a strong demand for innovative cancer treatments.

The BIRAC funding will enable comprehensive toxicology assessments, a critical step in preparing for IND submission with regulatory agencies. Upon successful completion, VeGen Labs will be positioned to initiate first-in-human clinical trials, further strengthening India’s role in cutting-edge drug discovery and precision oncology.