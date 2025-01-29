OneSource gains EIR with VAI classification from USFDA for its BLD Facility

OneSource Specialty Pharma announced that it has received an Establishment Information Report (EIR) with a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status from the US. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its BLD facility in Bengaluru. The report follows a comprehensive inspection of the facility, conducted from November 14 to November 22, 2024.

OneSource operates five cGMP facilities and with 138 successful regulatory and customer audits to date by all major regulatory bodies.