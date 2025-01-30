Budget expectations: Leaders opine for incentives in the nutra and API manufacturing sectors

Priyanka Chigurupati, Executive Director, Granules India

“As India’s pharmaceutical industry cements its position as the world’s third-largest by volume, the upcoming Union Budget presents a crucial opportunity to accelerate our transformation into a global healthcare leader. With our industry projected to reach $120-130 billion by 2030, we must address the critical challenge of API dependency. Currently, 60-65 per cent of our API requirements are met through imports, highlighting the urgent need to expand the Production Linked Incentive scheme beyond its current Rs 15,000 crore outlay. This expansion would be vital in building a more resilient and self-reliant pharmaceutical ecosystem.

The path to global leadership must be paved with sustainable practices. As we scale our operations, integrating green manufacturing technologies isn’t just an environmental choice – it’s a strategic imperative that will define our industry’s future competitiveness. By incentivising eco-friendly production methods, we can position India as a pioneer in sustainable pharmaceutical manufacturing while meeting our environmental commitments.”

Madhu Krishnamani, Founder & Managing Director, Botanic Healthcare

“We are optimistic that the 2025 budget will provide the necessary framework to support the growth of the nutraceutical and botanical industries, especially in areas like sleep health, weight loss, and other wellness solutions. The government should prioritise funding for research into botanical herbs that have yet to reach their full potential. “Investing in innovation and promoting these plant-based solutions will not only meet consumer demand but also help build a more sustainable and health-conscious future.”

Gaurav Soni, Founder & Managing Director, Botanic Healthcare

“Botanic Healthcare also advocates for a reduction in export transportation subsidies and the introduction of tax benefits for bulk exports in the 2025 budget. Increased support for export promotion will enable manufacturers in the plant-based industry to be more competitive globally. By supporting companies focused on plant-based natural ingredients, the government can help position the industry for long-term success. With the right financial support, the industry can continue to grow, innovate, and meet the increasing global demand for sustainable health products. This budget is a pivotal moment to ensure that plant-based healthcare solutions have the resources and backing to thrive.”