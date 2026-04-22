Off label drug use and physician liability

The tension in modern therapeutics

The off-label use of medicines represents the focal point of the greatest controversies regarding contemporary health care policies. The fundamental reason behind the controversy can be attributed to the contradiction that exists between regulatory policy-making and medical practice. On the one hand, the regulatory procedures encompass systematic efforts at determining whether a particular drug will be approved for commercial production after conducting a series of clinical trials. Such trials are always controlled and bound by constraints of duration and sample size. On the contrary, clinical practice is defined by its dynamic and multi-dimensional nature as the work of a physician requires him/her to take into consideration various factors such as the specific circumstances of each patient, the latest developments in the realm of science, and therapeutic uncertainty. Therefore, it is inappropriate to think that an officially approved label can be considered a definitive guide to the effectiveness of a certain drug, at best, it is a depiction of the available information about the drug provided under certain conditions.

However, this flexibility is itself engenders numerous legal and ethical considerations. At what point do such practices cross over into being malpractice? Where do the limits of discretion lie? How can experimentation be distinguished from negligence, and the misuse of expertise? These are the issues that inform the present-day legal context of off-label drug use.

Beyond the regulatory label

Off-label drug use is commonly defined as the prescription of an approved drug for an unapproved indication, dosage, route of administration, or patient group. However, there is another perspective from which off label use can be understood that the “label” is not a medical truth, but a regulatory artifact.

Drug approval processes are concerned with proving that the drug in question is safe to use under certain circumstances. It does not seek to exhaustively demonstrate its effectiveness or utility. The limitation is especially prevalent in highly specialized fields like oncology or pediatrics, wherein clinical practice often moves at a much faster pace than drug approvals. In such cases, off label drug use becomes not only permissible but clinically indispensable.

Furthermore, majority of legal jurisdictions draw a sharp and crucial distinction between drug regulation and clinical practice. Regulatory agencies are responsible for approving the production and marketing of drugs. However, they do not have an oversight with respect to how doctors use the drugs once they enter the market. This distinction preserves the autonomy of the medical profession, acknowledging that clinical judgment cannot be fully subsumed under regulatory control. Consequently, off label prescription drugs become a part of the very system that regulates them. Thus, off-label prescribing is not an anomaly within the system; it is a necessary consequence of the limits of regulation and the adaptive nature of medicine.

The issue with off label drug use arises from its highly variable nature of evidentiary support. Although there are some instances where this kind of drug use is supported by solid evidence through clinical trials and even official guidance, in other cases, it can rest on very preliminary and incomplete evidence. In the first instance, the patient would stand to face little-to-no risks; on the other hand, in the latter example, the patient could possibly suffer from unknown risks associated with this new method.

In general, this makes the distinction between different types of off label drug use rather problematic since many medical specialisations constantly undergo rapid development their standards are updated with each passing day and the evidence base evolves along with it. At the same time, off label drug use is not subject to regulatory oversight, so the problems with safety and underreporting of side effects are possible.

Furthermore, information asymmetry worsens the issue because the patient might not even be aware that he or she receives an off-label drug and even when they are informed, the patient may not have sufficient skills for evaluating this situation properly.

Physician liability and the move toward risk governance

The legal framework governing physician liability in off label prescribing is grounded in the doctrine of negligence. Courts have consistently held that off label use is not inherently negligent. Liability depends instead on whether the physician’s conduct meets the standard of care, defined as what a reasonably competent practitioner would do under similar circumstances.

The standard of care itself is dynamic and adaptive to the changes in medical science. If the use of medications off-label is supported by credible scientific evidence or accepted in medicine, then the attribution of negligence on the physician would be unlikely. Conversely, using medications inappropriately and against scientific knowledge and established guidelines might lead to liability attribution.

However, the concept of the standard of care also has some weaknesses. Firstly, it is retrospective and contextual, meaning that it is impossible to predict the legal outcomes before the case has been filed in court. Secondly, in certain fields, which a scientific consensus itself is lacking, establishing the standard of care itself become challenging.

In this scenario, informed consent plays a crucial role. Doctors should provide information on the risks, alternatives and any off-label use of the drug if necessary. Even when the treatment is justified from a clinical point of view, any omission in this regard may expose the doctor to legal action. As a response to this, liability issues are increasingly being seen in terms of risk management. System-level controls are the focus of this paradigm, including such elements as accountability, evidence-based practices, and transparency. It recognizes that liability within the practice of medicine extends beyond outcome into decision making.

The Indian context

As far as the regulation of off-label prescription of drugs in India is concerned it is not adequate. Although not expressly banned, it lacks any regulatory guidelines that will determine its ambit and scope. Though the registration, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of the drug is within the purview of Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), its clinical usage is not regulation. The leaves a critical regulatory deficit which makes it completely incumbent upon the doctor to take an independent decision keeping in mind the various issues involved in such circumstances. Issues ranging from disparity in availability of medical literature and clinical practice as well as pharmacovigilance add to the complexity of the problem. Even the current medico legal jurisprudence in India, though providing some guidance indirectly through the principles of negligence enunciated for instance in Jacob Mathew v. State of Punjab case law, only supplies general understanding of standard of care and accepted medical practices but specific challenges posed by off label use are not directly addressed.

Policy imperatives

In light of the prevailing scenario, off-label prescription requires a more coherent and organized policy response to address the various challenges. Clearer guidelines need to be provided in terms of when and how such prescribing is appropriate, particularly in high-risk contexts.

There is also a need to strengthen evidence-based governance approaches through the creation of databases on off-label usage with supporting evidence which will help in making consistent and evidence-driven decisions. Another area that needs to be considered in addressing the issue of off-label drug prescriptions is improving the process of informed consent. Patients must be adequately informed and able to participate meaningfully in treatment decisions. There is also a need to have strong pharmacovigilance strategies in order to monitor the safety and efficacy of the drugs in question. Finally, there is need to regulate the marketing activities carried out by pharmaceutical companies so that clinical judgement is not distorted by commercial interests.

Conclusion

Off-label drug prescription is an important part of contemporary medical practice. It is both a consequence of the inefficiencies of regulatory regimes and the dynamics of medical knowledge. It can only work in cases when there is a proper balance between innovation, safety, and responsibility. Moreover, this issue pertains to a policy domain which challenges the existing notions of regulatory control in medicine. It illustrates the inadequacy of such frameworks and calls for new, more flexible frameworks to be developed in the area. In the light of these developments, physician liability should not be interpreted in a way so as to prevent innovation, but to facilitate sound judgement and responsibility instead. The challenges for legislation and public policies is thus to ensure this balance and facilitate complementarity. Off-label drug use provides a perfect illustration of a valuable lesson in contemporary healthcare and clinical practice. Medicine operates in conditions of uncertainty, and law must evolve to govern that uncertainty without stifling innovation.