Nutraceuticals 2025: Mapping growth, innovation, and consumer-centric trends

The Indian nutraceutical market is set to grow sixfold by 2030

The Indian nutraceutical market is projected to reach $64 billion by 2030. Currently, it stands at around $5-10 billion, which means it is expected to grow approximately sixfold at an annual growth rate of 14 per cent. The trend is definitely upward, and post-pandemic awareness about nutraceuticals has accelerated this growth. People are increasingly leaning towards prevention and preventive care rather than relying solely on therapeutic medications. The nutraceutical market began to gain traction around 2005-2010, growing steadily since then. However, the COVID-19 pandemic served as a significant turning point, increasing awareness about health and wellness. People started understanding the importance of maintaining their health proactively.

The nutraceutical market is typically divided into three segments:

General health awareness : This segment caters to individuals who are health-conscious but not necessarily athletes or fitness enthusiasts. Products in this segment include multivitamins, omega supplements, and other general wellness products that address common health needs. Sports nutrition : This category is designed for athletes or individuals engaged in high-intensity physical activities like powerlifting or muscle building. Such individuals require specific nutrition, such as higher protein intake, omega supplements, and antioxidants, to support their rigorous routines. Medical nutrition : This is a growing segment addressing specific medical needs. Products in this category are often prescribed by practitioners, such as nephrologists for renal care or diabetologists for managing diabetes. Medical nutrition includes formulations for conditions like cardiac health, diabetes, and renal issues, often recommended as supplements to complement a patient’s diet when regular meals alone cannot meet all nutritional requirements.

India is already considered a pharmaceutical hub, and regulatory clarity can further boost the nutraceutical industry. Recently, FSSAI introduced amendments to ensure a clear separation between drug and nutraceutical production facilities. This prevents issues like cross-contamination. For instance, vitamin D supplements produced in doses under 600 IU are categorised as food, while higher doses are classified as drugs. However, this demarcation often leads to ambiguity, as the core nature of the ingredient remains unchanged. Similarly, methylcobalamin (Vitamin B12) highlights regulatory inconsistencies. For general use, the recommended dose is 2.2 mcg, but for medical purposes, doses can go up to 1,500 mcg or more. Despite its nutraceutical nature, certain manufacturing restrictions exist, creating confusion. Greater awareness and transparency from regulatory bodies would help manufacturers and consumers alike.

