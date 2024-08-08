Nutraceutical brand Aurelle Health launches in India

Aurelle Health, a D2C Nutraceutical brand aimed to prioritise women’s hormonal health, has been launched in India. Taking its lineage from Balaxi Pharmaceuticals, the inception of the brand is based on the statistics that 1 out of every 5 Indian women suffer from hormonal issues like Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). The brand further aims to educate women about their hormone health.

As part of the launch phase, the company has introduced products across four categories – hair health, skin health, gut health and weight management. The novel products namely Clear Canvas, Mane and Maintain, Gut Health and Tone it Down, claim to be non-GMO, clinically proven, sugar-free and vegan.

Paridhi Maheshwari, Founder, Aurelle Health explains that the brand incorporates her journey through PCOS, along with her experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Aurelle products are currently available on their website, Amazon and in select skin/hair clinics. The products are slated to soon be made available across major e-commerce websites and skin clinic chains across major cities.