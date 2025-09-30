Novo Nordisk to launch Ozempic in India, sets stage for GLP-1 market expansion

Novo Nordisk is set to launch its blockbuster drug Ozempic (semaglutide) in India. This signals a major shift in the country’s diabetes and obesity care market. The once-a-week injectable, already a global best-seller, will complement the company’s existing oral semaglutide for diabetes and recently approved WeGovy for obesity, giving Novo Nordisk a full suite of semaglutide therapies in India.

India represents one of the largest patient pools in the world, with over 101 million people living with type 2 diabetes and another 254 million struggling with obesity. Both numbers have doubled in the past decade, creating a significant demand for advanced therapies. Ozempic manages blood sugar and reduces risks of cardiovascular and kidney complications.

With semaglutide patents set to expire in 2026, Indian drugmakers are preparing to enter the market with generics. This competition is expected to lower prices and expand access, potentially reshaping the anti-diabetes and weight management drug landscape. For now, Novo Nordisk’s first-mover advantage positions it strongly, especially with growing interest in GLP-1–based therapies.

Semaglutide’s inclusion in the World Health Organisation’s list of essential medicines underscores its relevance. For Novo Nordisk, the launch strengthens its foothold in the fast-growing diabetes and obesity market, while for India, it could mark the start of a new chapter in chronic disease management.