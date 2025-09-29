Ayush Ministry inaugurates first integrative oncology research and care centre at AIIA Goa

The Ministry of Ayush inaugurated the Integrative Oncology Research and Care Centre (IORCC) at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Dhargal, Goa, on the occasion of the 10th National Ayurveda Day. This state-of-the-art institute is the first-of-its-kind in India, designed to bring together traditional and modern medical systems to offer patient-centric, evidence-informed oncology rehabilitation.

The IORCC is among the first multidisciplinary centres in the country to integrate Ayurveda, Yoga, Physiotherapy, Diet Therapy, Panchakarma, and modern oncology under one roof. It is designed to provide holistic, patient-centred care with a special focus on supporting cancer patients through comprehensive rehabilitation services.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister of Goa Dr. Pramod Sawant said, “The Integrative Oncology Center at AIIA Goa is a landmark step in our fight against cancer. Through the collaboration of the Government of Goa, AIIA Goa, and ACTREC of Tata Memorial Center, we are creating a model of care that blends modern treatments like surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation with evidence-based Ayurvedic therapies. This centre will help improve recovery, reduce side effects, and strengthen immunity, setting a benchmark for integrative cancer care not only in India but across the world.”

Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav highlighted the Ministry’s said, “The Ministry of Ayush is committed to establishing Centres of Excellence that integrate traditional knowledge systems with contemporary biomedical science. The IORCC exemplifies this vision by offering evidence-informed integrative rehabilitation that complements conventional cancer care and enhances patients’ quality of life and psychosocial well-being.”

With the establishment of IORCC, the Ministry of Ayush reaffirms its vision to create integrated healthcare frameworks that align with India’s National Health Policy and global best practices.

This initiative is a significant step forward in strengthening India’s healthcare ecosystem by combining the wisdom of traditional systems with the rigour of modern medicine, offering a model that could be replicated across the country.