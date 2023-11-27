Novo Nordisk invests 2.1 billion euros to expand the existing production site in France

The investment will significantly increase the capacity of the manufacturing site, adding aseptic production and finished production processes and an extension of the current Quality Control Laboratory

Novo Nordisk has announced the investment of more than 16 billion Danish kroner (2.1 billion euros) starting in 2023 to expand the existing production site in Chartres, France, for the current and future product portfolio within serious chronic diseases.

The investment will significantly increase the capacity of the manufacturing site, adding aseptic production and finished production processes and an extension of the current Quality Control Laboratory. The investment, which includes capacity for GLP-1 products, will increase Novo Nordisk’s ability to meet future demands for innovative medicines.

“This significant investment announced today confirms the importance of our French manufacturing site, one of our strategic production sites, as a cornerstone of the growth we are experiencing as a company. By maximising the skills and infrastructure we already have on the site, we are expanding our capacity in an efficient way”, said Lone Charlotte Larsen, corporate vice president of Novo Nordisk Production Chartres.

The new facilities will more than double the footprint of the site. The facility will be designed as a multi-product facility to accommodate current and future processes and displaying state-of-the-art technology and working environment. As a future-proof and cost-effective facility, the construction will focus on delivering the highest quality to patients globally in an efficient and environmentally sustainable way.

“Our continued investments in our manufacturing sites across the globe demonstrate the belief we have in our current and future product portfolio and its relevance for people living with serious chronic diseases,” said Henrik Wulff, executive vice president, Product Supply, Quality & IT, Novo Nordisk.

The construction projects have now been initiated and will gradually be finalised from 2026 to 2028. The investment is expected to create more than 500 new jobs to run production activities 24/7 when the construction is completed, and the facilities are finalised. During the construction phase, up to 2,000 external employees will be employed.