Steadfast Nutrition launches protein efficiency formula for protein deficiency

Steadfast Nutrition has launched a protein supplement HerbFast Protein, calling it ‘India’s Protein Efficiency Formula’. HerbFast Protein is a blend of 23.3 g of whey protein, natural herbs and spices, vitamin B complex, digestive enzymes, green tea extract, L-carnitine, and taurine.

Speaking about the launch, Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition said, “Indians have relied on herbs to cure health issues, increase strength, and maintain well-being for thousands of years. HerbFast is a convenient and healthy way to reap the benefits of natural herbs and spices combined with the science of whey protein to boost overall health. HerbFast is a healthy blend of fast-releasing whey protein that increases muscle strength and helps in muscle growth, special herbs and spices that boost immunity and improve digestion, vitamin B complex that maintains energy levels and good health, and green tea extract, L-carnitine, and taurine that improve metabolism.”

HerbFast can be taken by all individuals above 18 years of age.