Novo Nordisk GBS launches safe pharmaceuticals disposal initiative for employees

Novo Nordisk Global Business Services (GBS) announced the launch of a sustainable initiative called Eco Med Safe that aims to promote safe and responsible disposal of pharmaceutical products, on World Patient Safety Day, in partnership with Connect and Heal Foundation. Launched internally for employees, this eco-pharmacovigilance initiative is designed to minimise environmental impact and enhance public health by safely disposing unused or expired medicines.

“Through this program, we aim to address the significant environmental risks posed by improper disposal of medications. The safe removal of expired or unused pharmaceuticals prevents contamination of water systems and soil, protecting both ecosystems, and human and animal health. This initiative is also likely to contribute to mitigating the development of antibiotic-resistant bacteria which is a growing global concern linked to the presence of antibiotics in the environment,” shared Dr Prasanna Kumar T S, VP, Global Safety, Novo Nordisk Global Business Services.

“Building on our Circular for Zero environmental strategy, we view the Sustainable Development Goals (good health and sustainable communities) as a great opportunity to enhance our sustainability efforts. The Eco Med Safe program presents an innovative educational platform, promoting responsible medication disposal practices and significantly reducing environmental risks. Education is essential for achieving success in this endeavour, and we are enthusiastic about partnering with other companies and the broader healthcare community. Together, we can better understand the impacts of improper disposal of unused medicines and support voluntary community collection programs,” said John Dawber, Corporate VP and MD, Novo Nordisk Global Business Services.