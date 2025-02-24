Novartis India concludes NEST 2025, recognising emerging talent in healthcare innovation

Novartis India has successfully concluded the grand finale of NEST (Nurturing Excellence, Strengthening Talent), a real-world case-based competition aimed at fostering healthcare innovation. The initiative brought together professionals and students from data science, artificial intelligence, and clinical development to present ideas focused on reimagining medicine and improving patient care.

Sadhna Joglekar, Head of Development Hub, India, Novartis, said, “At Novartis, we are committed to unleash the power of talent and collaborate to chart new possibilities. NEST reflects our belief that fresh ideas, coupled with cutting-edge technology, and enriched by mentorship, can create transformative solutions to reimagine medicine and improve patient care. These past few months have been exhilarating, experiencing first-hand the energy, passion and ideas that the young, bright minds in India have to offer. I am confident that our winners represent the next generation of entrepreneurs in healthcare innovation in India.”

Four teams were recognised for their technical expertise, problem-solving skills, and potential real-world impact. The winners shared an INR 8,00,000 prize pool and received pre-placement interview opportunities with the Novartis Development Hub in India.

Team Echelon from VIIT Pune reflected on their journey, stating, “NEST has been an incredible journey that tested our problem-solving skills at every stage. The competition pushed us to think critically, collaborate effectively, and apply data science to real-world healthcare challenges. The mentorship we received was invaluable, helping us refine our approach and gain deeper insights into the industry.”

Team BITSoM from Mumbai shared, “Participating in NEST was a transformative experience for us. Each round challenged us to push beyond our limits, strengthening our analytical thinking and teamwork. The opportunity to work on real healthcare problems and receive guidance from industry experts has been instrumental in shaping our approach to innovation.”

Team Moneeshb8 from IIM Calcutta commented, “NEST provided us with a unique platform to showcase our abilities and apply cutting-edge technology to real healthcare challenges. The competition structure encouraged us to refine our technical and strategic skills, while the mentorship from Novartis experts helped us gain new perspectives on problem-solving in clinical development.”

Team BioLogits from IIT Kharagpur added, “From the first round to the finale, NEST has been an intense yet rewarding experience. The competition encouraged us to think outside the box, collaborate seamlessly, and sharpen our approach to data-driven healthcare solutions. The exposure and mentorship we received have been invaluable in shaping our future in this field.”

NEST was designed to bridge the gap between academia, startups, and the healthcare industry. By offering real-world problem-solving experiences, expert mentorship, and opportunities to engage with industry leaders, the platform equipped participants with the skills and knowledge necessary to drive meaningful change.

Through this initiative, Novartis India aims to nurture a pipeline of talent capable of shaping the future of medicine and improving healthcare outcomes on a global scale.