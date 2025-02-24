Botanic Healthcare opens sixth manufacturing facility in Himachal Pradesh with $3 million investment

Botanic Healthcare has inaugurated its sixth manufacturing facility in Himachal Pradesh, following an investment of over $3 million. The company, known for developing and manufacturing nutraceutical ingredients, aims to enhance production capacity and create more than 200 direct and indirect job opportunities through this expansion.

The facility has an annual processing capacity of 6,000 tonnes of raw material, increasing the company’s overall production capability by 50 per cent. The plant will focus on producing region-specific herbal ingredients and features advanced real-time monitoring systems to ensure consistent product quality. Sustainability measures have been incorporated through renewable energy solutions and waste management practices, supporting environmentally responsible operations.

The choice of Himachal Pradesh for the new facility was influenced by the region’s rich biodiversity, which provides access to medicinal plants essential for nutraceutical production. State incentives, including tax benefits and subsidies, further contributed to the decision, while the location’s strategic positioning supports efficient distribution to both domestic and international markets.

“This new facility is a milestone as we continue to expand globally,” said Gaurav Soni, Founder and Managing Director of Botanic Healthcare. “Aligned with the recent budget’s vision for a healthier India, we remain committed to supporting society’s nutritional needs through science-backed, sustainable solutions. With growing awareness around nutrition, this facility will help us deliver superior products while driving local economic development.”

Madhu Krishnamani, Founder and Managing Director, stated, “This investment marks a significant step toward advancing our manufacturing capabilities and strengthening global supply chains. Himachal Pradesh offers an ideal environment for innovation and sustainability, and this plant will help us meet the evolving needs of health-conscious consumers.”

The facility incorporates energy-efficient technologies, waste-to-energy systems, and responsible sourcing practices. Eco-friendly packaging and water conservation initiatives are part of the company’s broader environmental goals.

This expansion strengthens Botanic Healthcare’s position in the global nutraceutical manufacturing sector and enhances its capacity to meet growing market demand for high-quality, science-backed health solutions.