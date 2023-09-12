Nitika Pharmaceuticals to inaugurate microcrystalline cellulose manufacturing plant in Nagpur

Nitika Pharmaceuticals Specialties is set to unveil India’s largest Microcrystalline Cellulose manufacturing plant on September 16, 2023. This event will be graced by two distinguished leaders, Nitin Gadkari and Devendra Fadnavis.

Nitika Pharmaceuticals is the sole excipient company in India to reap the benefits of production-linked incentives in the excipient category. The inauguration of this state-of-the-art facility underscores Nitika’s commitment to fostering innovation and further strengthening India’s position in the global pharma landscape.

With a presence in 90 countries worldwide including the US and European market, Nitika Pharmaceuticals has earned its reputation for excellence. The company holds numerous certificates like GMP, KOSHER, HALAL, ISO etc. as a testament to its unwavering commitment to quality and compliance with international standards.

The launch of this colossal manufacturing plant not only bolsters Nitika’s position as a global pharma leader but also underscores its dedication to producing high-quality pharmaceutical excipients. The grand inauguration on the September 16 promises to be a moment of pride, as Nitika Pharmaceuticals continues to set new benchmarks in the pharma industry.