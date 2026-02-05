DFE Pharma launches EcoLact 2030 for lactose excipients

DFE Pharma has launched EcoLact 2030, an initiative focused on providing transparency and verified sustainability data for its lactose portfolio. The programme enables pharmaceutical manufacturers to access auditable CO₂ data and full value-chain traceability, allowing them to report Scope 3 emission reductions without changes to existing operations.

Pharmaceutical companies are required to meet climate and ESG targets, including Scope 3 emissions, which cover indirect emissions across the value chain excluding purchased energy. These emissions are difficult to quantify due to limited transparency and data availability. EcoLact 2030 provides primary and traceable emission data showing a 30 per cent CO₂ reduction across DFE Pharma’s lactose portfolio, without the use of offsets or estimates. The programme is supported by detailed data and sustainability incentives linked to farmer performance.

Lactose excipients verified under EcoLact 2030 remain the same in quality, performance, and regulatory compliance. This allows manufacturers to use the materials without additional product requalification. Companies using EcoLact 2030-verified lactose receive annual CO₂ reduction reports to support Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, Science Based Targets initiative, and ESG reporting.

“EcoLact 2030 reflects our commitment to lead in sustainable sourcing without compromising the quality our customers rely on,” said Sven Abend, CEO of DFE Pharma. “By providing verified data and transparent practices, we enable measurable progress toward climate goals while securing the operational continuity of our customers.”

EcoLact 2030 is part of DFE Pharma’s broader sustainability programme. In 2025, the company received an EcoVadis Gold Medal for the second consecutive year, placing it among the top 5 per cent of companies assessed globally.

DFE Pharma’s sustainability activities include carbon emissions reduction, waste management, and social responsibility. The company has set a target to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 42 per cent by 2030 compared to 2021 levels. Scope 3 emissions, including those related to Forest, Land and Agriculture activities, represent the majority of its emissions profile. The Science Based Targets initiative has approved the company’s near-term climate targets, which include a 30.3 per cent reduction in Scope 3 FLAG emissions by 2030 compared to 2021.