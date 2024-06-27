NIDO Group partners with 1Pharmacy to digitise supply chain

NIDO Group, a warehouse automation player, announced its collaboration with 1Pharmacy, a tech solutions company powering stakeholders across the pharmaceutical supply chain to revolutionise their order fulfilment and sorting processes. The goal of this partnership is to optimise operations and digitalise the entire value chain, which can result in enhanced efficiency, reduced errors, and streamlined processes.

NIDO Group’s automation technology and ERP integration, which are designed to enhance order fulfilment and sorting processes, will supposedly boost Urmedz’s order processing by 100 per cent and enhance its operations. By utilising automation tools, the aim is to smooth order processing and increase efficiency, thereby reducing order processing time by 50 per cent and raising sorting accuracy to 99.9 per cent.

Currently operating from 2 fulfilment centres (FC), Urmedz plans to expand its footprint across India, by combining NIDO Group’s expertise in warehouse automation and 1Pharmacy’s advanced AI-enabled Warehouse Management System (WMS).