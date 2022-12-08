Adoption of new-age packaging solutions and proactive approaches to gain significant value for both, businesses and consumers have emerged as an imperative for progress. Therefore PPL Conclave 2022 witnessed several sessions that highlighted advancements in pharma packaging technology and showcased solutions that can help user improve efficiency and productivity in this sector. One such session was on ‘Next gen developments in Liquid Packaging (PTC 200)’ by Peter Zeller, Technical Sales Manager – Asia Pacific, Uhlmann PacSysteme GmbH & Co. KG, Germany.

After giving an overview of Liquid Packaging (PTC 200), he elaborated on the various features of the solution and explained its capabilities. He also explained the product’s advantages and capabilities to enhance product protection, resource saving, fill control and yield etc while speaking on its applications. Pointing out that flexibility is key for parenteral packaging, he also explained how PTC 200 rates highly on this aspect.

He assured the pharma sector that his organisation, Uhlmann Group offers complete solutions for all packaging needs and can be a great partner in their progress. He also said that apart from providing product services, support services, maintenance services and training services, Uhlmann actively supports the customers in terms of sustainability and offers a full range of digital solutions as well.