Needles, pens and pressure: The GLP-1 challenge

The rapid global adoption of GLP-1 based therapies, developed for diabetes and now also used for weight management, has reshaped the pharma landscape. Drugs like semaglutide and tirzepatide are seeing a surge in demand. However, this is creating a critical bottleneck in the supply of the active drug itself, but also in the availability of the medical devices to administer it. The essential components of these therapies include prefilled pens, cartridges and autoinjectors. The surge in usage and prescriptions is pushing manufacturers to scale up production. As the global pharma prepares for the entry of generic versions, once the key patent expires, the device ecosystem’s planning and strategy on its readiness will define how accessible and sustainable this revolution will be.



The global weight loss drug boom

The last few years have witnessed a dramatic transformation in the perception and uptake of GLP-1–based therapies. Once confined to diabetes management, these drugs are now leading a new era of metabolic care.

Selena Yu, Senior Medical Analyst, GlobalData explains, “Rising global rates of obesity and type II diabetes, coupled with growing public awareness of GLP 1R agonists, are fueling expansion in the weight loss drug market. Originally developed for patients with type II diabetes (with or without obesity), GLP-1R agonists are increasingly prescribed for obesity alone. Public interest has surged since 2019—Google searches for ‘Ozempic’ peaked in August 2025.”

Yu notes that while off-label use accounts for a sizeable share of drug use, those users largely do not overlap with the obese patient population. “For obese patients, the first line of treatment is lifestyle intervention, where medical professionals aid patients to lose weight with a healthy diet and exercise. In 2024, 94 per cent of obese patients in the 7MM (US, 5EU, and Japan) are using methods such as lifestyle intervention, diet, and exercise to manage weight, as shown in Figure 1. If the patients can lose 5 per cent or more of their weight and show improvements in other health targets like blood pressure and glucose, they will continue utilising lifestyle intervention. However, if obese patients are not successful, intense behavioral treatment or pharmacotherapy is used. 5.59 per cent of the obese population in 2024 uses GLP-1R agonists in the 7MM, and this is expected to grow to 12.11 per cent of the obese population in 2033.”

The rising patient base and rise in prescriptions have created a cascade across the ecosystem-from formulation innovation to delivery systems.

According to Yu, “The pipeline products database on the Medical Intelligence Center (MIC) already features 16 devices targeting obesity and type II diabetes with GLP 1R agonists, as many ditch injections altogether. New approaches, from microneedle transdermal patches to implantable slow-release systems, are being engineered to deliver GLP-1R agonists steadily over time.”

“Additionally, these types of devices may have reduced injection frequency, which improves adherence, and with easier drug delivery systems, there’s a smaller learning curve, which also increases patient compliance”, she adds.

Yu also cautions that, “It’s hard to say if drug delivery device manufacturers will ‘keep pace’ with this growing market, as this market really depends on partnerships made with pharma companies producing GLP 1R agonists. Major aspects for manufacturers to consider are, do their manufacturing partner, OEMs and CMOs have facilities in the US to offset tariffs, do they currently have manufacturing capabilities, or is this something that requires to be scaled up, which can take months to years.”



Drug innovation to delivery innovation The success of GLP-1 therapies has inflated the pharma innovation-from molecular design to the engineering of safer and more sustainable delivery systems.



Nandakumar Kalathil, Country General Manager – India, Agilent Technologies, highlights, “The global healthcare landscape is evolving rapidly with the widespread adoption of GLP-1 receptor agonists—therapies originally developed for type 2 diabetes that are now transforming obesity management. As prescriptions for drugs like semaglutide and tirzepatide surge, attention is shifting from drug availability to a critical enabler – the medical devices required to deliver these therapies safely, sustainably, and at scale.”

He mentions that prefilled and reusable injection pens have emerged as the preferred delivery method, offering precision, convenience, and improved patient adherence. However, this surge in demand is testing the resilience of device supply chains and raising important questions around sustainability, regulatory compliance, and readiness for scale.

Industry forecasts project the market to exceed $100 billion by 2029, driven by expanded therapeutic indications and the anticipated launch of oral formulations.

Kalathil stresses, “This momentum presents both opportunity and urgency for pharmaceutical and device manufacturers to ensure delivery systems can keep pace with demand while maintaining safety, sustainability, and regulatory integrity.”

The complexity of these devices, often involving multilayer packaging, elastomeric seals, and polymeric components, also heightens the need for robust analytical validation. “As GLP-1 therapies scale, the complexity of delivery devices often involving multilayer packaging, elastomeric seals, and polymeric components requires rigorous analytical validation to ensure patient safety and regulatory compliance by identifying and controlling extractables and leachables (E&Ls) that may migrate from device materials into the drug product.”, Kalathil adds.

Kalathil shares that, “Agilent supports this critical need with GLP-compliant analytical workflows that help manufacturers validate materials, assess E&Ls, and meet global regulatory standards. Our LC/MS, GC/MS, and ICP-MS platforms provide trusted answers across the product lifecycle, enabling safe and compliant scale-up.”

Beyond compliance, sustainability is emerging as a major differentiator. “The rise of single-use pens brings sustainability into focus. As environmental expectations grow, reusable and recyclable delivery systems are gaining traction. This shift presents an opportunity for pharma–device collaboration, where analytical science guides material selection, impurity profiling, and lifecycle assessments”, says Kalathil.

Agilent, he adds, is also exploring “circular economy models and green lab certifications to further reduce environmental impact, ensuring that innovation goes together with responsibility.” With India rapidly evolving as a biopharma manufacturing hub, Kalathil points out that the country is “well-positioned to support global supply chains for GLP-1 therapies.”





Capacity, challenges and collaboration

For manufacturers, the biggest challenge is the rising demand for GLP-1 therapies with sufficient device capacity. Harshad Lalwani, Founder, Hummsa Biotech, explains, “GLP-1–based therapies have moved from diabetes into broad metabolic care and obesity, with rapid adoption. The market is diversifying beyond weekly injectables into new delivery forms—including orals (both peptide and small-molecule) and combo regimens. Two realities now coexist: (i) unprecedented demand, and (ii) supply strain not just on drug substance, but also on delivery systems (pens, autoinjectors, fill-finish).”

He further stresses that, “Device capacity is a real bottleneck: pen bodies, springs, needles, cartridges, and aseptic fillfinish all sit on long lead times and specialized lines. As more products launch (including after loss-of-exclusivity waves in some markets), device demand rises further.”

According to Lalwani, “The mitigation is multi-pronged: platform hardware, multi-sourcing, earlier device–pharma collaboration, and therapeutic modalities that don’t require a pen, notably, orals. From a systems view, every patient on an oral reduces device load and environmental footprint.”

Lalwani believes that India has a strong role to play in this transformation. “India combines scale manufacturing, cost advantage, and a deep pharmaceutical talent pool. That extends to device supply chains (needles, syringes, components) and to oral dosage form manufacturing. For innovators like us, India enables capital-efficient development: CMC, stability under Zone IVb, and rapid tech transfer. Strategically, India can both expand device capacity and lead in oral GLP-1 manufacturing, easing supply constraints and improving access.”

Scaling up and expanding capacity to meet global demand

While innovators focus on next generation formulations, contract manufacturers and CDMOs are racing to expand capacity and build resilient, end-to-end ecosystems capable of supporting large-scale production.

Neeraj Sharma, CEO and Managing Director, OneSource Specialty Pharma, outlines, “The global market for GLP1–based therapies is experiencing unprecedented growth, given the increasing incidence of Type 2 diabetes and obesity and its efficacy in the management of both diseases. The competition is expected to further intensify with key drugs like semaglutide expected to go off patent in 2026.”

Sharma also opines that for CDMOs, this evolution demands far more than drug synthesis; it requires large-scale, compliant, and efficient production of complex, patient-ready combination products.”

Recognising industry-wide constraints around API sourcing, primary packaging, and device availability, the company has taken proactive measures. “To ensure uninterrupted supply and agility, we have built a resilient ecosystem with multiple qualified vendors across each critical component. This approach, coupled with our robust capabilities, scalable capacity, and regulatory strength, enables OneSource to reliably support customers through the evolving GLP-1 landscape.”

According to Sharma, the surge in demand will be driven by the impending wave of generics. “The anticipated surge in demand is primarily fueled by the expiration of patents for semaglutide in over 100 countries…This development is expected to lead to the introduction of generic versions, making these therapies more accessible and affordable.”

He highlights that OneSource is investing significantly to prepare for this growth. “OneSource Specialty Pharma is investing approximately $100 million to expand its drug-device facilities, increasing cartridge filling capacity from 40 million to 200 million units over the next 18–24 months. This strategic investment strengthens OneSource’s position as a reliable partner capable of supporting large-scale GLP-1 programs worldwide.”

At the same time, the company is closely tracking innovation trends. “Emerging advancements such as once-a-month dosing, reusable or more sustainable delivery systems, and cost-efficient options driven by mass manufacturing will further transform patient access and adherence,” Sharma explains.

He sees India as a clear beneficiary of this expansion. “India, known as the pharmacy of the world, has a significant opportunity to play a pivotal role in the GLP-1 space… With the growing global demand for weight loss drugs, Indian CDMOs must leverage these strengths to scale up device manufacturing, focusing on cost-efficient, high-quality drug delivery systems that can serve both the large domestic market and emerging global economies.”

Convergence of sustainability and scalability

The rise in demand has put a spotlight on environmental sustainability. The disposal of single-use injection pens globally raises concerns about plastic waste and life-cycle impact.

As Kalathil points out, “The rise of single-use pens brings sustainability into focus. As environmental expectations grow, reusable and recyclable delivery systems are gaining traction.”

This combination of sustainability and scalability can drive deeper collaboration between pharma and device companies.

The India advantage

India is emerging as a preferred hub for both pharma and medical devices, offering a strategic advantage in the GLP-1 race. The cost-competitiveness, increasingly mature regulatory environment and large talent base can serve both domestic and international demand.

As Sharma points out, “The country possesses end-to-end expertise from API development and drug manufacturing at scale to strong government support creating a robust foundation for growth.”

Lalwani echoes this sentiment, “For innovators like us, India enables capital-efficient development: CMC, stability under Zone IVb, and rapid tech transfer. Strategically, India can both expand device capacity and lead in oral GLP-1 manufacturing, easing supply constraints and improving access.”

The localisation of device production could enable quicker market response time by reducing dependence on imported components.

Way forward

All expert perspectives point toward a future where the success of GLP-1 therapies depends on how strong our engineering and logistics are.

To sustain its momentum, the GLP-1 revolution will require pharma–device collaborations, analytical innovation, and sustainable design, which will be key to tackling the growing device bottleneck. Can the device supply keep up with the demand? If India’s manufacturing ecosystem, coupled with meaningful global collaboration, rises to the challenges, then the answer might be yes.

