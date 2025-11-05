Express Pharma

Merck Life Science hosts ‘SPARK’ science engagement for school students in Bengaluru

By EP News Bureau
Jean-Charles Wirth - CEO, Life Science, Merck Group and Karen Madden, Chief Technology Officer at MilliporeSigma, the Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, engaging with students at the Merck’s Jigani site in Bangalore, participating together in a hands-on science experiment at the labs on site
As part of its global leadership team visit to India, Merck Life Science under its CSR initiative -’SPARK’, hosted an engaging activity for the students of a government school at Merck Jigani, Bengaluru.

The event brought together members of Merck’s Life Science Executive Team (LSET) and students from a nearby government school for an engaging day of science-based learning and community interaction.

During the session, Merck employee volunteers guided students through a series of science demonstrations, and were taken to different labs where they performed exciting experiments. During the visit, Jean-Charles Wirth, CEO of Life Science at Merck Group, toured the labs and engaged with the students while they presented their experiments.

