Merck Life Science hosts ‘SPARK’ science engagement for school students in Bengaluru

As part of its global leadership team visit to India, Merck Life Science under its CSR initiative -’SPARK’, hosted an engaging activity for the students of a government school at Merck Jigani, Bengaluru.

The event brought together members of Merck’s Life Science Executive Team (LSET) and students from a nearby government school for an engaging day of science-based learning and community interaction.

During the session, Merck employee volunteers guided students through a series of science demonstrations, and were taken to different labs where they performed exciting experiments. During the visit, Jean-Charles Wirth, CEO of Life Science at Merck Group, toured the labs and engaged with the students while they presented their experiments.