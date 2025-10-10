Natco to launch generic of Risdiplam for SMA patients

Natco Pharma announced that the Commercial Appellate Division of the Delhi High Court has dismissed an appeal filed by Swiss pharmaceutical company F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG against an earlier order allowing Natco to launch a generic version of Risdiplam, a drug used to treat Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

With this ruling, the court has removed the final legal hurdle, paving the way for Natco to make the treatment available in India. The company said it will launch the product immediately, with a maximum retail price (MRP) of ₹15,900, consistent with its stand before the court.

Natco also announced that it will offer additional discounts to deserving patients under its patient access programme.

The development follows a March 24, 2025, judgment by a Single Judge of the Delhi High Court, which had denied Roche’s plea for an injunction and emphasised the importance of public interest. The court had noted that Roche’s high pricing had made the drug inaccessible and unaffordable for most Indian patients.

SMA is a severe genetic disorder and a leading cause of death in infants due to the degeneration of motor neurons. There are currently no curative treatments, and existing therapies are often prohibitively expensive.