Jubilant HollisterStier launches high-speed isolator based line at Spokane facility in US

Jubilant Pharmova announced that Jubilant HollisterStier LLC (JHS), a wholly owned subsidiary and North American pharmaceutical contract manufacturer, specialising in sterile injectables, launched its new sterile fill and finish line, third at its Spokane Manufacturing Facility in Washington, US. The launch was marked by the successful production of the inaugural batch.

This brings an additional 50 per cent capacity at its Spokane manufacturing facility, informed a statement from the company.

The statement added, “The new line features advanced isolator technology designed to deliver enhanced sterility assurance, throughput and operational precision. Built to meet the highest global regulatory standards, the new line significantly enhances the Company’s ability to support complex injectable programs across a broad range of therapeutic areas. The $132 million investment towards this New Third Line, reflects the Company’s long-term commitment to innovation, quality and supply chain resilience.”

Together with the commissioning of its upcoming Fourth Line, JHS is on track to double its total sterile injectable manufacturing capacity at its Spokane facility in the US.

Commenting on the development, Chris Preti, CEO – CDMO Sterile Injectables said, “This expansion also reflects our deep-rooted commitment, to continued growth, technological excellence and the community at Spokane. With Third Line now operational and Fourth Line on the horizon, we are not just doubling our capacity, we’re building a future that will create hundreds of new jobs, strengthen the US pharmaceutical supply chain and reaffirm our role as a trusted partner in delivering life-saving therapies to patients around the world.”

He further added, “In the wake of new tariffs imposed by the US Government, large innovator pharma companies are looking for high quality, US manufacturing facilities. Therefore, we are witnessing a very strong traction in Requests for Proposals (RFPs) for the new line. We expect to reach the full utilisation for the new line in the next three years.”