IntegriMedical is led by a team of experienced professionals with a strong background in medical technology, business development and healthcare innovation. The key leadership team includes myself, Ankur Naik, MD, Scott McFarland, CEO and Mark Timm, COO. With over two decades of entrepreneurial experience, I have been at the forefront of medtech innovations, strategic partnerships, and business expansion. As Managing Director of IntegriMedical, I oversee the company’s strategic vision, spearheading efforts to drive business growth, expand market reach, and accelerate the adoption of needle-free injection technology

How did the founders decide to venture into the needle free injection system (N-FIS) and what is its USP compared to existing systems? How does it fare on the cost front? What does it mean for patients?

N-FIS was developed to address a critical challenge in healthcare—needle phobia. Research has reported that fear of needles constitutes about 20-50 per cent among children and 20-30 per cent among adults globally; often leading to missed vaccinations and delayed treatments. In addition, conventional needles expose patients to risk of cross contamination and potential needle stick injuries to healthcare professionals. Recognising the need for a safer, more patient-friendly alternative, we set out to find a better solution—and that’s how N-FIS was born.

N-FIS stands out by completely eliminating the need for needles, delivering medication through a high pressure jet stream that is both highly effective and almost painless. Unlike some existing needle-free devices, N-FIS is compact, lightweight, and ergonomically designed, and the only eco-friendly, needle free injection with a stainless steel body for ease of use. Compared to the old-fashioned syringes, it significantly reduces pain, anxiety, and the risk of injuries—making it a game-changer, especially for children and individuals with needle phobia. While the initial investment may seem higher, N-FIS can be cost-effective over time by minimising medical waste and improving patient compliance. Ultimately, it offers a safer, more comfortable, and stress-free healthcare experience.

How does the technology work? Has it been validated via clinical trials etc? Have any such systems and N-FIS been approved by regulators for use? Kindly give details.

The needle-free vaccination by N-FIS uses a high-pressured, spring-driven stainless-steel piston to dispense medication in a consistent, predictable pattern and is completely needle-free. Upon injection, a jet stream is produced which penetrates the skin, delivering the drug to a specific depth without the need for a needle. This process occurs in under 1/10th of a second, making N FIS both efficient and almost painless. Unlike traditional syringes, which can cause medication pooling and tissue damage, the N-FIS ensures precise drug delivery, reducing pain and needle-related hazards. Key parameters, such as pressure and orifice size, are carefully calibrated to achieve accurate drug delivery at the desired depth and dosage, making it a safe and efficient alternative to traditional needle injections.

Additionally, clinical trials have been conducted to validate the safety and performance of N-FIS. Needle Free Injection System (N-FIS) was proven to be safe, tolerable, and acceptable, with nearly 80 per cent participants reporting zero pain while taking needle free vaccination through N-FIS. Additionally, no significant differences were observed in terms of tenderness, redness, induration, vital signs, or systemic examination parameters, further establishing the system’s clinical reliability. N-FIS is a US-patented device with certifications such as CDSCO (India), CE, MDSAP, and ISO 13485, and has its presence in multiple markets across the US, Europe, and Asia

What has been the global experience with N-FIS?

N-FIS has garnered widespread recognition globally, with over 45,000 successful administrations across India and Europe. The technology is rapidly gaining traction among doctors in India, while internationally, institutions like Hungary’s Heim Pál National Paediatric Institute, one of the largest paediatric hospitals has adopted N-FIS to enhance patient care. By integrating N FIS, the institute has significantly reduced pain and anxiety for over 4,000 haematology-oncology patients.

Aligned with the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) recommendation for safe injection technologies and its advocacy for government adoption of such advancements, needle-free injections have the potential to revolutionise healthcare worldwide. By prioritising patient comfort and safety, N FIS is setting a new standard in medical practices.

What were the initial challenges, like funding etc for a healthtech/drug delivery system like N-FIS? What’s been the funding journey, who are the current investors, collaborators, etc?

Introducing a new drug delivery system and establishing an entirely new category came with several challenges, including raising awareness about a needle-free alternative to syringes, navigating R&D complexities, securing regulatory approvals, and driving market adoption. IntegriMedical was initially funded by the founder’s capital and early investors who shared the same vision. We bootstrapped the venture with approximately $4 million, backed by support from family and friends. Last year, we formed a strategic partnership with the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, Serum Institute of India, which acquired a 20 per cent stake in the company.

The collaboration between SII and IntegriMedical leverages the strengths of both companies. While SII brings its extensive expertise in vaccine manufacturing and global distribution, we at IntegriMedical contribute our innovative drug delivery technology and research capabilities. Together, the companies aim to expand access to care and improve efficiencies in the global healthcare industry.

How does the company work with doctors to use the system? What’s been their feedback in India? How many healthcare facilities are currently using this system?

IntegriMedical operates on a direct-to-doctor model, where healthcare professionals are met and introduced to the device through workshops, training sessions, and hands-on demonstrations. Currently, N FIS is used in multiple healthcare facilities, with adoption steadily increasing in hospitals and paediatric clinics. The response from Indian doctors has been highly positive, with nearly 1000 practitioners across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities actively using the device, praising its ease of use and the enhanced comfort it provides to patients.

How does the company collaborate with pharma and vaccine companies to optimise efficacy of medicines with this delivery system?

We are in the early phases of collaboration with pharma companies, with our initial focus on adoption by paediatricians and physicians treating children who require frequent injections. Currently, we are actively working on co-packaging collaborations with pharma companies to drive adoption across various medical sectors, including paediatrics, infertility treatments, and broader healthcare applications. Additionally, we are expanding our regulatory approvals to enter international markets and are engaging with global health organisations to integrate needle-free technology into immunization programs, making injections safer and more accessible worldwide.

Have needle-free injection systems made inroads into the existing injection market? What are the projections? Will this be a niche or mass market?

Needle-free injection technology is steadily gaining traction in the traditional injection market. The global market for needle-free injectors is estimated to be valued at $27.65 billion in 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.16 per cent. While initially considered a niche, the system has the potential to become more mainstream as regulatory approvals, cost efficiencies and large-scale manufacturing continue to advance.

How does the company plan to scale up this venture, across India and globally?

We are taking significant steps toward expansion and scaling our operations, including our partnership with the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer. Additionally, the adoption of our technology by one of the largest paediatric hospitals in Hungary and its growing use among doctors in clinics, private and corporate hospitals like Cloudnine, KEM, Apollo Cradle, Hiranandani etc. across India are driving a deeper market penetration, reinforcing the shift toward needle-free drug delivery.

The company is focused on increasing adoption across hospitals and clinics while securing regulatory approvals in additional global markets. Efforts are also underway to enhance manufacturing capabilities, strengthen distribution networks worldwide, and establish partnerships with pharmaceutical companies for co-packaging opportunities. Additionally, we aim to collaborate with governments and healthcare agencies to integrate N-FIS into mass vaccination programs, driving broader accessibility and impact.

How do collaborations like the recent partnership with the Serum Institute of India play into the future plans of IntegriMedical?

Our collaboration with the Serum Institute of India is a pivotal step in our growth strategy, both validating our technology and a catalyst for its widespread acceptance. Beyond vaccine delivery programs, this partnership enables us to leverage SII’s global expertise and distribution network to fast track the development and commercialisation of N-FIS. Together, we aim to enhance accessibility, ensuring that patients in India and worldwide benefit from this advanced needle-free injection system.

