Morepen Laboratories expands its domestic portfolio

Morepen Laboratories has announced the launch of four new products—Ticapen, UdoFix, LycoMore, and Acifix Raft—in April 2025 for the Indian market. This follows the introduction of Empamore last month, furthering the company’s stated goal to offer research-led pharmaceutical products across key therapeutic areas.

These launches form part of Morepen’s broader strategy to enhance its finished dosages segment while leveraging its internal research and development (R&D) capabilities. All active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for these new products are manufactured at Morepen’s in-house, USFDA-approved facilities, enabling the company to maintain end-to-end quality control and supply chain integrity.

Drugs launched this month address a variety of treatment needs. Ticapen (Ticagrelor 60mg/90mg) is an antiplatelet therapy intended for acute coronary syndrome, angina, and myocardial infarction. The product is offered in a 4×14 patient-compliant pack with day/night markers and matte foil packaging.

UdoFix (Ursodeoxycholic Acid 150/300mg) targets liver conditions. The company notes its 98.23 per cent dissolution rate, anti-counterfeit Holosec packaging, and competitive pricing at ₹39.9 per tablet, compared to ₹57.1 per tablet for leading alternatives.

LycoMore, a syrup formulation, combines lycopene with vitamins and minerals. It is packaged in glass bottles and includes a dosing cap. The product has a transparent red liquid formulation with a mild taste, designed to support immunity and recovery.

Acifix Raft Suspension has been introduced for acid reflux, GERD, and heartburn relief. It incorporates a raft-forming mechanism and is offered in a paan flavour.

According to Morepen, these products reflect its focus on delivering clinically validated, affordable therapies that are manufactured domestically. The company also continues to build its field force and market presence with the aim of achieving a ₹1,000 crore turnover in formulations within the next five years, up from the current ₹325 crore.

Morepen is also India’s leading exporter of APIs for six globally utilised molecules—Loratadine, Montelukast, Desloratadine, Atorvastatin, Rosuvastatin, and Fexofenadine—with exports spanning 82 countries. Its annual API manufacturing capacity is 144 metric tonnes.

The company’s integrated capabilities are positioned to meet the needs of both regulated and emerging markets, including the United States, European Union, Japan, China, and Russia.

To support the expansion, Morepen is deploying nationwide awareness campaigns, organising Continuing Medical Education (CME) programmes focused on specific specialties, and increasing engagement with healthcare professionals.

“Morepen Laboratories is pleased to announce the launch of four new products—Ticapen, UdoFix, LycoMore, Acifix in the month of April 2025 to cater the domestic market in addition to Empamore launched last month continuing its commitment to offer innovative latest products marking an another milestone reinforcing the doctor and patient trust,” the company stated.

With India’s pharmaceutical sector projected to reach $130 billion by 2030, Morepen aims to expand its role in healthcare delivery and further contribute to India’s standing as the “Pharmacy of the World.”