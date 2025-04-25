Cadila Pharmaceuticals marks three years of ThRabis, a three-dose rabies vaccine

Cadila Pharmaceuticals has marked the third anniversary of ThRabis, reportedly the world’s first three-dose rabies vaccine. Developed by the company’s in-house research and development team, ThRabis was launched in April 2022 and is now in use across India and other countries. The vaccine has been introduced as an alternative to the traditional five-dose rabies regimen, with the aim of improving access and treatment adherence.

ThRabis requires three intramuscular doses instead of five, providing a shorter post-exposure prophylaxis schedule. The simplified regimen is being adopted in regions where travel costs, limited access to healthcare, and treatment dropouts are common barriers.

“With ThRabis, we set out to remove one of the biggest barriers to rabies treatment, the complexity of the traditional five-dose schedule. By reducing it to just three doses, we have made post-exposure prophylaxis faster, more accessible, and easier to complete, especially for vulnerable populations. ThRabis is not just a scientific breakthrough but a practical solution that reflects our commitment to ‘Affordable Innovation for All’ and our drive to deliver unmet medical needs with world-class Indian science,” said Dr Rajiv I. Modi, Chairman and Managing Director, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), rabies causes approximately 59,000 deaths globally each year, with a significant number of cases reported in Asia and Africa. India accounts for around 36 per cent of these deaths. Traditional protocols often require patients to attend multiple appointments over several weeks, which can be a challenge for individuals in remote or economically disadvantaged communities.

ThRabis was developed to address this situation. The shorter three-dose protocol has improved uptake and completion rates, particularly among children, elderly patients, and those in hard-to-reach areas. Since its launch, the vaccine has eased pressure on healthcare systems and lowered patient volumes for rabies treatment. Fewer required visits have also led to a reduction in out-of-pocket expenses for patients.

The vaccine has supported public health outreach efforts and has been featured in awareness campaigns and collaborative programmes with government and non-governmental organisations. These efforts have helped increase visibility and support for rabies prevention.

ThRabis is based on recombinant nanoparticle technology and uses Virus-Like Particle (VLP) technology. VLPs mimic the structure of the rabies virus without containing genetic material, offering a non-replicating alternative to live or attenuated vaccines. This platform has demonstrated high immunogenicity while minimising adverse effects. The vaccine has been tested in clinical trials conducted under regulatory standards and has been recognised by various national and international public health bodies.

As part of its public awareness efforts, Cadila Pharmaceuticals also launched the “One, Two, Three. Rabies Free” campaign to promote timely treatment and education on rabies prevention.

“Public awareness is crucial. No vaccine can succeed without education, access, and trust. Our campaign is about empowering people with knowledge and ensuring that life-saving solutions like ThRabis reach those who need them most,” said Dr Modi.

Cadila Pharmaceuticals plans to expand access to ThRabis in high-incidence regions, strengthen its supply chain in rural areas, and collaborate with global health organisations to increase the vaccine’s reach through partnerships and procurement programmes. The company is also investing in future research, including single-dose formulations and other infectious disease vaccines.

“We are proud of what ThRabis has achieved, but this is just the beginning. Our vision is to continue delivering game-changing healthcare solutions that are rooted in science and designed for real-world impact,” added Dr Modi.

ThRabis joins other innovations from Cadila Pharmaceuticals, including Polycap, a polypill for cardiovascular disease, and Mycidac-C, India’s first active immunotherapy for lung cancer.