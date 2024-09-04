MK Hamied, Vice Chairman and Non-Executive Director, Cipla steps down

On Tuesday, September 3, 2024, Cipla announced that MK Hamied has resigned as Vice Chairman with effect from close of business hours on October 29, 2024 due to his age and health.

“It is with a heavy heart that I write to formally announce my resignation from the position of Vice Chairman and Non-Executive Director of the company,” he said in a letter to the board of directors. “These past 47 years at Cipla have been truly a remarkable chapter in my life,” the letter further stated.

Cipla also stated the board has approved the appointment of Kamil Hamied as Non-Executive Director, with effect November 1, 2024.