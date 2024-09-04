ENTOD’s PresVu eye drops gain DCGI approval

ENTOD Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for its eye drops, PresVu, for presbyopia. This approval follows an earlier recommendation by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

PresVu aims to reduce dependency on reading glasses for individuals affected by presbyopia, a common age-related vision condition that typically impacts those over 40. PresVu has also applied for a patent for this invention in terms of its formulation and process. The proprietary formula also helps the patient lubricate their eyes as a side benefit. These eye drops utilise advanced dynamic buffer technology to swiftly adapt to tear pH, ensuring consistent efficacy and safety for extended use, keeping in mind that such drops will be used for years at a stretch

A press report stated that Presbyopia has long been managed with reading glasses, contact lenses and surgical interventions but PresVu offers an alternative that augments near vision within 15 minutes.