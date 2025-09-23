Ministry of Ayush celebrates 10th National Ayurveda Day; unveils new facilities at AIIA Goa Hospital

The Ministry of Ayush, in collaboration with the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Goa, hosted the 10th National Ayurveda Day today. The celebrations were inaugurated by the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush, Prataprao Jadhav. Shripad Yesso Naik, Union Minister of State, Ministry of Power and Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, was also present on the occasion.

This year’s Ayurveda Day highlighted the enduring legacy of Ayurveda and its contribution to health and ecological sustainability under the theme “Ayurveda for People, Ayurveda for Planet.”

To mark the occasion, the National Dhanwantari Ayurveda Awards 2025 was presented to distinguished contributors in the field of Ayurveda. The event also included the inauguration of several facilities at AIIA Goa Hospital, such as the Integrative Oncology Unit, Central Sterile Supply Department, Blood Storage Unit, Hospital Linen Processing Care Unit, and the Ran-Bhaji Utsav, a festival showcasing local forest vegetables.

The celebration also featured important collaborations through the signing of Memoranda of Understanding. These included an international MoU for academic exchange in traditional medicine, a tripartite MoU on integrative oncology, a MoU between AIIA New Delhi and Multani Pharmaceuticals for research in Dravyaguna, and a collaboration between AIIA Goa and the Goa Institute of Management.

The event also witnessed the release of guidelines on Ayush-related interventions by DPIIT, the launch of the nationwide campaign “Desh ka Swasthya Parikshan” for community health status assessment using the CCRAS-Swasthya Assessment Scale, the unveiling of a website dedicated to achievers in Ayurveda, and the roll-out of the “DRAVYA” portal (Digitized Retrieval Application for Versatile Yardstick of Ayush Substances) developed by CCRAS.

Ayurveda Day released the publications such as “25 Years Journey of NMPB,” “Campus Flora” of AIIA Goa, “Ayurveda for Sports Medicine,” and “Ayurveda Insight for Restful Sleep.”

Technical releases included the algorithm for integrative management of leukemia by the Centre for Integrative Oncology, a study on wound healing from Sushrut Samhita, the Ayush Innovation Readiness Framework (abridged version), and a compendium titled “Seeds of Innovation” from the Navapravartan Idea Hackathon 1.0.

The event programme also included the release of guidelines for the management of PCOS, information and communication materials from AIIA Goa departments, grants to winners of Smart Hackathon 2024, and the launch of two new flavours of Poshak Cookies.

Through these diverse activities—covering awards, infrastructure inaugurations, MoUs, campaign launches, publications, protocols and innovations—the Ministry of Ayush seeks to strengthen the role of Ayurveda in modern healthcare and sustainability. The government has called for active public participation in the celebration, highlighting Ayurveda’s scientific merit and relevance for both people and the planet.