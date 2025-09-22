Corning, SGD Pharma unveils glass tubing facility in Telangana

Corning Incorporated and SGD Pharma announced the inauguration of a new glass tubing facility in Telangana, which will expand pharmaceutical manufacturing in the region.

The new facility will bring together Corning’s state-of-the-art Velocity Vial technology and SGD Pharma’s vial-converting expertise, helping address capacity challenges and quality requirements in primary glass packaging.

The new plant will manufacture high-quality Type I borosilicate glass tubing, a critical material used for injectable drug packaging, direct injection delivery systems, diagnostics, and biologics.

By combining SGD Pharma’s vial-converting expertise with Corning’s proprietary Velocity Vial glass-coating technology, the collaboration will enhance vial quality, improve filling-line productivity, and accelerate the delivery of injectable treatments. With tubing production and vial converting co-located, the facility will also deliver efficiencies in sustainability and product quality.

“The inauguration of this facility marks an important milestone in addressing critical regional needs, such as expanded production capacity, proximity to customers, and the localization of supply chains,” said Chris Hudson, Vice President and General Manager, Corning Life Sciences. “This facility will play a vital role in India in accelerating the delivery of injectable treatments, supporting local pharmaceutical growth, and ensuring safer, more efficient access to critical medicines.”

“This joint venture with Corning marks a major milestone in our global growth strategy. By establishing a state-of-the-art glass tubing facility in Telangana, we are not only securing a critical part of our supply chain but also bringing world-class technology to one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical markets,” said Olivier Rousseau, CEO, SGD Pharma. “This investment reinforces our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and supporting local development, while positioning SGD Pharma as a truly global leader in high-quality glass packaging.”

The new facility will also allow Corning to better serve customers in the region, ensuring faster lead times and strengthening supply chain resilience. This localized manufacturing capacity will also help broaden the adoption of advanced glass tubing solutions for safer and more efficient delivery of critical medicines.

“This project reflects a strong commitment to the region and to our long-term vision,” said Sudhir Pillai, Managing Director, Corning India. “It creates hundreds of local jobs, boosts the regional economy, and supports India’s aspirations of self-reliance and sustainable growth. At the same time, it reinforces Corning’s global leadership in pharmaceutical glass packaging, underscores its vital role in driving progress across the industry, and aligns with our strategy to localize manufacturing and expand our global presence.”

“We are proud to inaugurate this state-of-the-art glass tubing facility in Telangana, a testament to SGD Pharma’s commitment to advancing pharmaceutical manufacturing in India,” said Deepak Sood, General Manager, SGD Pharma India. “This facility not only strengthens our local manufacturing capabilities but also enables us to bring Corning’s Velocity Vial technology to the region—enhancing product quality, improving operational efficiency, and supporting the evolving needs of our pharmaceutical partners.”

SGD Pharma joins a growing network of primary-packaging leaders adopting Corning’s cutting-edge coating technology. The new site expands Velocity Vial the manufacturing footprint for Corning’s Velocity Vials and enables easier adoption of the technology by customers across markets.

The joint venture between Corning and SGD Pharma was incorporated in April 2023, followed by a facility groundbreaking in June 2023. Phase one for Velocity Vials production started in March 2024, followed by tubing production in late 2025.